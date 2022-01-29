She Overheard Her Boyfriend Telling His Best Friend That His Ex Was Better In Bed Than She Is

A 23-year-old woman has been seeing her 25-year-old boyfriend for a bit more than 1 year, and he’s her first serious boyfriend.

Several months ago, her boyfriend moved into her place, and she was under the impression their relationship was going great.

As everyone does at some point, she’s feeling that she does have a tendency to struggle with insecurity.

Her boyfriend has had serious relationships before her, so she thinks that perhaps she’s struggling with insecurity since this is her first real relationship in contrast.

Additionally, her boyfriend is far more experienced, and she is more reserved and awkward when it comes to social situations.

“But last week my insecurities have just boiled over when his friend came over they were talking in the living room of the flat while I was working in the bedroom,” she explained.

“The door was closed so I guess they didn’t realize that I could still hear them and as they were talking.”

“My bf said that his ex was the best…that he had ever had and went on to say that she knew what to do a lot better than I did and they were both laughing about it.”

Ouch, right? That definitely would hurt anyone to hear those words come out of their partner’s mouth!

