She’s Been Dating A Guy For The Last 5 Months And She Saw That He Recently Updated His Dating Profile

New York, New York. A woman in her early 20s has been dating a guy that’s roughly her age for the last 5 months. They don’t spend a ton of time with one another considering they live about an hour apart in the New York City area.

They both still live with their families at home since, well, living in New York City costs a pretty penny and they’re just starting out in their chosen careers.

She gets to see this guy about once every single week, though they talk to one another every single day; whether through texting or phone calls.

If one of them does end up having some time off from work, they will make sure to come to the other person’s house to spend time together.

About 3 or 4 months into seeing this guy, she asked him to clarify their relationship, and he noted how not being able to get together regularly was a bit of a “struggle.”

“He said something along the lines of we obviously both want something and if only I could move out right now; both confirmed we weren’t talking to other people,” she explained.

“I do understand that not seeing each other often definitely limits the time spent together which is why I understood at that point.”

Although they both clarified that they were not interested in talking to anyone else, she was aware of the fact that he still had a dating app and an active profile.

“I did make it known that I’m not using it and I haven’t been,” she said. “He just told me he doesn’t really use it anymore.”

