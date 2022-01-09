Single Mom Becomes The First Person To Purchase A 3D-Printed Home From Habitat for Humanity

Williamsburg, Virginia. Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg has recently teamed up with a 3-D printing home business called Alquist to create several 3D-printed homes across the nation, and the first one was recently completed in Williamsburg, Virginia.

This home is unique in that it made history as the very first 3D-printed home to ever be lived in by a homeowner in America.

The home features two full bathrooms and three bedrooms, and it’s 1,200 square feet.

Concrete was the material used to print the walls on the exterior of the house, which is interesting because lumber is usually used in home building for this.

It took only 28 hours to print the house, whereas a normal project of this size would have taken 4 weeks longer to complete.

Four days before Christmas, a single mom of a 13-year-old son named April Stringfield became the proud owner of this unique and special 3-D printed home.

Consociate Media for Habitat for Humanity; pictured above is the beautiful 3-D printed home

“My son and I are so thankful,” April said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I always wanted to be a homeowner. It’s a dream come true.”

April didn’t have to just come up with the money to purchase the home; she actually was required to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity in order to become the home’s owner.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.