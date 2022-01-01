This Bride Wants To Wear A White Suit To Her Wedding Instead Of A Dress And Her Groom Is Not Happy About This At All

A 28-year-old bisexual woman is going to be marrying her 30-year-old straight male fiancé soon, and they’re already encountering a major issue for their special day.

As they were talking about their wedding day plans, her groom asked her if she had begun looking at wedding dresses.

She replied to him that she really just wants to wear a white suit.

“He told tried to tell me because we are a heterosexual couple I can’t do that, I pushed back saying it’s our wedding and we can wear what we please,” she explained.

“Eventually we got to the root of it being that he just felt weird about me wearing a suit. I wanted to keep pushing but I know him well enough to know he won’t budge on this.”

She’s shocked that her fiancé feels so strongly about her wearing a wedding dress because she does not wear clothes on a daily basis that are feminine at all.

On top of that, she doesn’t even like dresses in the least and she can’t picture herself in one walking down the aisle.

Her fiancé has never had a problem with how she dresses and the fact that it’s not girly, so she can’t see why it matters on their wedding day for her to be feminine.

Her dream ever since she was younger has always been to wear a suit, regardless of whether she got married to a man or a woman.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.