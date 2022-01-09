You Can Buy These 5 Pairs Of Boots On Amazon For Less Than $37, And You’ll Want To Wear Them All Winter Long

Well, winter is here, and boots are a must-have! If you need some perfect yet affordable footwear to help you brave the icy rain or snow-covered days, we have you covered.

We also picked some pairs of boots that will make sure you don’t slip or slide down the street while also keeping your toes warm until better weather arrives.

Read on for the 5 pairs of boots you’ll want to wear all winter long. They’re all available on Amazon for less than $37, so you can shop for them quickly and have them delivered straight to your door.

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Fold Over Faux Suede Platform Boots (It’s Like 2 Boots In 1!)

First up on our list of boots you’ll want to wear all winter long? A pair of faux-suede boots with a chunky heel that you can fold down to make them look longer or shorter.

These boots are lined with faux fur to keep you cozy, and they’re comfortable to wear around despite having a heel to them.

Only the bottom part is waterproof, but you can easily buy a spray to help make them water-resistant. Available in green (shown above), black (shown below), grey, khaki, or orange.

You can get them here on Amazon for $28.99

