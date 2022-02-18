He Kicked His Best Friend’s Fiancé Out Of His Wedding For Proposing During The Ceremony

In recent years, imposing your ego on another person’s wedding day has become a phenomenon, with wedding guests proposing to their paramours while they attended another person’s ceremony.

However, the Reddit community seems to firmly believe this is a cheap ploy to take advantage of a beautiful venue, a rapt audience, and complimentary engagement photos that a wedding ceremony would provide.

This man was thrilled to be marrying his fianceé Jessie and asked his friend of 20 years, Mark, to be his best man.

Mark came out to him and had started dating his now-boyfriend, Dennis. However, Dennis has demonstrated shady behavior in the past, including cheating on Mark and even hitting on him.

This has tainted his view of Dennis, even as the couple’s relationship seemed headed in a healthier direction.

So when Dennis asked his permission to propose right before Jessie walked down the aisle at their wedding, he was clear and kind in his rejection of the idea.

While he respects their relationship and hopes they have a wonderful future together, he told him no for the following reasons; “I wanted the ceremony to go along with Jessie’s plan, and because we had already told Jessie’s cousin he couldn’t propose during the wedding.”

So he responded that he’d “appreciate it if Dennis were to propose at a different time.” When Dennis agreed, he thought the whole issue was squashed.

Until his wedding day, when Dennis boldly got on one knee and began proposing to Mark while he was standing at the altar with the groom.

