He Proposed To His Girlfriend At Her Sister’s Wedding And His Girlfriend Is Upset That She Ruined Her Sister’s Day

A guy has been dating his girlfriend for 6 years now, and a year ago, they really began talking about their future together, along with tying the knot.

His girlfriend mentioned to him that she would like the proposal to “be a surprise” and that she didn’t have any specific ideas for how she would like him to pop the question.

Even though he is not so good at planning a surprise, he tried really hard to come up with the best way to propose to her, and he finally decided on an option…

…He wanted to propose to his girlfriend at her sister’s wedding. His girlfriend is best friends with her sister, and he happens to be best friends with his girlfriend’s sister’s groom, so he thought this would be the perfect plan.

Several months ago, he approached his girlfriend’s sister and her groom, and he wanted to know if they thought it would be a good idea to propose at their wedding.

He did mention that he completely was ok if they refused, however, the bride and groom thought it was a wonderful idea and they were thrilled.

“…SIL loved the idea because their family would already be there too (I even offered to pay half the reception bill but they refused, I still gave them something as a second wedding gift anyway) and over the next few months we talked here and there about how it’d be done and decided it’d be done during the bouquet toss (cheesy I know) and all the bridesmaids were in on it because most are mutual friends,” he explained.

Well, the wedding happened yesterday, and during the reception, his girlfriend’s sister got ready to toss her bouquet into the crowd, but instead, she passed it to his girlfriend.

His girlfriend had no idea what was going on, and as she looked at him, he got down on one knee and pulled out a ring pop (which is some kind of a joke that they share).

