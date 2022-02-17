He Was Planning On Helping His Sister Pay For Her Wedding, But After His Sister Swiped The Money He Gave His Niece, He Refused

A 41-year-old man is a dad to three children; one of which is from his first marriage. He’s currently married to his second wife, who is super close to his 16-year-old niece (his sister’s daughter).

Not that long ago, his niece confided in his wife that she is feeling incredibly isolated. His niece’s dad sadly died last summer, and then his sister quickly found herself a new man.

His sister is about to get married, and he’s really concerned about his niece.

Anyway, when his niece spoke to his wife, his niece said she wasn’t getting her allowance for all of her chores since his sister needs all the money to pay for the wedding.

“My wife and I offered to give her $200 so she could go out to dinner and a movie or something and she gratefully accepted,” he explained.

“Later that week she showed up at our house upset because my sister had taken the money off her to put towards her wedding.”

“I called my sister up and confronted her, she said any money given to her daughter was owed to my sister for raising her and that she needed all the money she could get to save for her wedding.”

Now, before this all happened, he decided to give his sister $10,000 to help cover the costs of her wedding, and he wanted to gift it to her so she didn’t have to worry about ever paying him back.

As soon as he found out that his sister swiped the money he gave to his niece, he let his sister know that he will not be forking over $10,000 to her anymore.

