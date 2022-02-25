Her Boyfriend Loves To Wear Diapers And She’s Just Not Into This At All

A woman has been with her boyfriend for nearly two years now, and there is one thing about her boyfriend that she’s not sure she can keep living with.

About 4 weeks into dating her boyfriend, he started to wear diapers around her, but only in the evenings.

“Initially, he told me he only needed them at night because he wasn’t able to control his bladder,” she explained.

“That was fine with me, I understand that some people medically can’t control urination. But then he started wearing the diapers during the daytime and using them while awake.”

“I knew for sure that he was able to control his bladder during the day so this bothered me. After even more time, he would wear only the diaper and nothing else around the house.”

Then, her boyfriend started wearing diapers even more frequently; like he would put them on right as they were about to be intimate, which she did not think was exciting at all.

She did confront her boyfriend about how she felt about him wearing diapers, which was disgusted.

She figured they finally reached an agreement that she could live with when her boyfriend promised to put on pants if he was going to wear his diapers throughout the day.

Their agreement was only good for a couple of days, and then her boyfriend stopped wearing his pants and would only walk around their place in diapers.

