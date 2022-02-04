Her Boyfriend Said She Has 2 Years To Hurry Up And Decide To Have Kids Or He’s Leaving Her

A 21-year-old woman is dating a 26-year-old man, and they moved in with one another just around 2 months ago.

She’s been dating him for approximately a year and a half, and although they previously did discuss the topic of having children, she admitted to her boyfriend it really wasn’t a pressing issue for her.

She’s trying to finish up her final year of college, and she can’t see herself settling down to have a family anytime before the end of her 20s.

She wants to be able to live her life a little before having children at all, which is completely understandable.

Although she did make her thoughts on kids known to her boyfriend, he is not happy with this at all.

“He has what I feel are completely unreasonable demands,” she explained about her boyfriend. “He needs me to decide by the time he’s 28.”

“If I don’t want them or I’m still unsure he will leave me. I don’t even know how I can continue being in a relationship with him with a ticking time bomb.”

“I’d ideally have a partner for whom I am the most important thing but he’s made it clear he would choose having kids with someone else over being with me.”

Her boyfriend essentially gave her an ultimatum; she has the next 2 years to decide to have kids with him, or he’s going to leave her.

