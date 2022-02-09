Her Boyfriend Still Has Photos Of His Ex-Girlfriend But Hasn’t Taken Any Photos Of Her Yet

A 19-year-old woman has a 21-year-old boyfriend, and she’s been seeing him for about half a year now.

4 months ago, they made their relationship official. Before she began dating her boyfriend at all though, she spent a whole year as just his friend.

Before her boyfriend began dating her, he was with his ex-girlfriend for 3 entire years. A year and a half ago though, he found out his ex was cheating on him so he ended things.

Right after dumping his ex and before he started seeing her, he spent a bit of time dating another girl, so she’s positive she is not some kind of “rebound.”

She also has already met her boyfriend’s family members and friends and got to spend time with his loved ones on Christmas so she knows her boyfriend isn’t keeping her some kind of secret from anyone…

…Which has her questioning one major thing. Why hasn’t he taken any photos of her, or with her if he isn’t ashamed to be with her?

Her boyfriend also has never posted a single thing about her on his social media profiles, which has her feeling, well, upset.

Initially, she figured her boyfriend wasn’t the kind of guy to post about his girlfriend or take photos of her, but that all changed when she saw what he was keeping on his laptop.

“…He opened up his laptop on his photos and he scrolled back to find something and photos of his ex popped up,” she explained.

