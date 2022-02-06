Her Parents Invited Her Childhood Sweetheart To Her Wedding And Her Fiancé Is Super Upset About It

This woman plans to marry her boyfriend in less than two months, but she’s running into roadblocks concerning jealousy and unrealistic plans for their future together.

Her parents, paying for the wedding, decided to invite family friends who lived in their old neighborhood, including one of her exes.

But she barely considers him an ex, writing that their whole relationship was “very middle school” and that they only kissed once.

Regardless, her husband-to-be was deeply upset by her parent’s decision and became defensive about any male friendships in his fiancé’s life.

The woman decided to ask the Reddit community for help with the issue. “My future husband has always been really jealous of all my male friends, even my brother’s buddies who’ve known me since birth…I’m trying to let him know that it’s just a family thing, but he’s not budging.”

Of course, her fiancé’s rampant jealousy raised flags for commenters, and they questioned whether their relationship had a trusting foundation. “Ummm… Sweetie, why are you marrying this jealous, controlling man? What exactly are his redeeming qualities?!”

She explained that she loves her fiancé, though he is “a character” and has some strange ideas for their future. To start, he wants them to adopt a pet bear and go to “Thor’s Wall” for their honeymoon trip.

But it seems like they will struggle to get over the ex hurdle more than any of these other conflicts.

“He says that any ex-boyfriend is not okay, that no one ever gets over their ex and if they’re there, it’s to ruin the moment.”

