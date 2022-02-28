His Parachute Never Opened But This Skydiver Miraculously Survived The Fall

If tumultuous videos give you vertigo, it might be best to steer clear of this skydiver’s heart-stopping Tik Tok.

He clarified that he was uninjured in the video’s caption and explained how that was possible. “The tree helped in some way, but I planted a rose bush in the briar patch that I landed in,” he commented on the video.

He told a commenter that he’s since been back in the sky despite this wipeout.

When Tik Tok users began remarking on the skydiver’s brutal wind whipping, they took his yelling as a sign that he feared for his life.

He confirmed, “As for the yelling the G forces were so strong and kept getting stronger and it was taking every ounce of energy to deal with.”

The risk-taker took to Instagram to share his unbelievable story, complete with a light-hearted caption for the scary turn of events.

“Just wanted to share my double-mal with you nerds. Some things I surely would have done differently.”

He explained that the two parachute malfunctions had been caused by how he had packed his pilot chute.

TikTok; pictured above is this skydiver in his video

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.