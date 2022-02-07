She Bought Her Friend’s Dream Wedding Dress And Now Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Ruining Her Wedding

A 27-year-old woman got engaged back in October of last year, and she’s beginning to plan her wedding.

Now, one of her friends has been engaged since December of 2020, though this friend of hers hasn’t begun doing anything to plan her wedding aside from looking at wedding dresses.

Her friend recently noticed a wedding dress that’s made by a very specific designer that she also happens to like.

Her friend ended up showing her this wedding dress and said that she would be purchasing it for her upcoming wedding, even though she has not yet gone to see the dress, she has not yet tried it on, and she has not yet bought it.

“I never even thought to argue with her that she can’t claim a dress she has never seen because I didn’t think it would work for my body,” she explained.

“But over the weekend my mom and I went to that designer’s bridal showroom and I ended up trying on my friend’s “dream” dress on a whim, because none of the other dresses I tried on were super flattering on my body.”

Well, she slipped into that wedding dress and there was no doubt in her mind it was her dream wedding dress too.

She thought she looked amazing in the dress, and she knew there was nothing else that she should try on.

She decided then and there to buy this wedding dress, though as she was checking out she felt incredibly ashamed that she was not only buying her dream wedding dress; but this was her friend’s exact dream wedding dress as well.

