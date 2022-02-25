She Brought Her Emotional Support Cat To A Wedding And Many Of The Guests No Longer Want To Be Friends With Her Since They Think She’s A Crazy Cat Lady

Two years ago, a woman attended a wedding along with her boyfriend and her emotional support cat.

Her boyfriend was friends with the bride and groom since they attended school together, and he was also friends with many of the wedding guests.

She does suffer from terrible panic attacks when she is at events that include a lot of people, and so she brought her cat along to help her feel more comfortable at this wedding, and her cat is licensed to be her emotional support animal.

Before bringing her cat, her boyfriend asked the bride and groom if it would be alright for her to take her cat along too, and the bride and groom agreed to this.

She’s had her cat for over 8 years, a Maine Coon, and her cat is quite sweet. She attached her leash to her cat and put her inside of a little carrier before going to the wedding.

“But since I started feeling “off” the minute we got there, she was out of her crate and in my lap the entire time,” she explained.

“So the wedding goes fine except for two small instances. During the ceremony, my cat at one point wanted to groom herself and made light “tinkling” sounds because of the leash she had on and her fidgeting.”

“Some people looked in our direction in annoyance but I quickly unzipped her so the noise would stop.”

The second problem that she had with her cat was when they were at the wedding reception. She did attach her cat’s leash to her, but her cat vanished under the table she was sitting at with her boyfriend.

