She Discovered That Her Baby Sister Was Trying To “Seduce” Her Husband, So She Kicked Her Out Of Their Place

A 30-year-old woman lives in a 4-bedroom apartment with her husband, and when her 20-year-old baby sister began college in the city where they live, she let her sister move into their place.

It’s nearly impossible to find housing in their city and she and her husband have a large place, so she figured it wouldn’t be a problem.

Her sister moved to their place at the end of November, and things started out wonderfully. In time, she realized her sister was acting pretty inappropriately towards her husband.

Her sister was sort of acting like his girlfriend. She would make him food when she was home at the same time as he was.

She purposely started showering in a bathroom connected directly to their hallway and then would proceed to prance around the house in a towel in front of her husband.

When her husband was in the kitchen after her sister got out of the shower, she would stand in her towel chatting away with him.

She definitely felt uneasy with how her sister was acting around her husband and felt like her sister was trying to seduce her husband…

…But she figured she had to just be blowing things out of proportion, especially since she talked to her mom about what was going on and her mom said she was making things up.

She is currently pregnant and had put on some baby weight, so her mom insisted she had to be creating false situations since she wasn’t feeling good about herself.

