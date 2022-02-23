She Had To Pay A Shocking $1,000 For Her Miscarriage And She’s Opening Up About Other Eye-Opening Things You Probably Don’t Know Regarding Miscarriages

A woman named Kristen sent out a series of tweets in late 2021 that laid bare the painful, expensive process of experiencing a miscarriage.

“They didn’t tell me it would cost so much to lose a baby,” She wrote. “Here are other things they don’t tell you about miscarriages.”

She went on to list 14 parts of the process. First, she told readers how much it cost to have a miscarriage. “I paid over $1,000 out of pocket.”

Then, she shared that it was an ongoing event that seemed interminable. Kristen described it as “a sad, dehydrated marathon with nothing on the end but empty.”

She also shared that medical professionals aren’t always trained to provide patients with emotional support during a miscarriage. “The joy of birth is so stark when compared to the grief and loss of miscarriage,” She pointed out.

In her third tweet, she shares that a medicine used to treat ulcers, called Misoprostol, can help you through the experience.

But sometimes, practitioners assume that patients want to use it for normal pregnancy termination.

And pharmacists technically even have permission to deny you the medication since professionals consider it “off-books” management for miscarriage.

Twitter; pictured above is one of Kristen’s tweets

