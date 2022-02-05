She Wants To Sell Her Wedding Ring So That She Can Afford To Pay For Her Portion Of The Rent And Her Husband Is Mad

A 26-year-old woman is married to her 23-year-old husband, and not that long ago, they were living with her family.

They moved out pretty recently, and now they are living in a house with her husband’s family while paying $600 to rent one room.

Last August, she ended up quitting her job, which her husband was ok with, and she has not had a job since then.

Luckily, she did have cash that she had saved. She was going to use her money to purchase a house, but after she quit her job she ended up needing that money to pay for her bills.

Right before Christmas, her husband’s car died and he needed to buy a new one. She gave him $4,000 to help buy a new truck, but after several months her husband realized he couldn’t afford to make his payments.

Her husband ended up selling that new truck to the dealer he got it from and used another $4,300 of hers to get a different car.

Both times she helped him with money to purchase vehicles, he agreed to make sure he paid her back in full when he was able to.

After helping him out with his latest car, she had absolutely no money left.

Yesterday evening, her husband told her that she needs to give him $300 of their $600 rent payment this month, which she can’t do since she doesn’t have a job.

