She Thinks Her 18-Year-Old Daughter Has Been Sending Photos To Her Husband That Are Not Appropriate

A 40-year-old woman has a 42-year-old husband that she has been married to for two decades now.

Together, she and her husband have a daughter who recently turned 18, but her husband has not always been in her life and her daughter’s life.

2 years ago, her husband re-entered their lives for good. Anyway, around the time of her daughter’s 18th birthday, she felt that her husband was not quite himself.

She thinks he’s becoming more “distant” from her while also “acting strangely.”

She knows for a fact that her husband has not cheated on her at all in their relationship, though she was curious if he was maybe just talking to someone else as an explanation for his pulling back from her.

She made the decision to dig around and see what she could find in her husband’s phone, even though she admits that wasn’t the best thing to do.

“I didn’t find anything that would suggest he’s cheating but I found weird photos of our daughter there,” she explained.

“They were selfies taken by my daughter, mostly in normal clothes but some were in short skirts, bikinis, and underwear. From what I could see she’s the one that’s been sending them to him.”

Her daughter sent these photos to her husband, but never to her. Along with the photos, her daughter would ask her husband what he thought of the outfits.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.