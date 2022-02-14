She’s In A Relationship With Her Boyfriend And Also His Roommate Even Though She Never Expected To Be Dating 2 Guys At Once

A 22-year-old woman first met her 29-year-old boyfriend 5 months ago through a dating app. She instantly felt a connection to him, and she adores getting to be his girlfriend.

“I’m a big girl and I know I’m not attractive so I’m really lucky to have him in my life,” she explained.

As soon as she met him, her boyfriend revealed to her that he’s really into intimacy and the physical side of a relationship, and she was excited to have the opportunity to “try new things with him.”

Her boyfriend also brought up potentially having some kind of threesome at some point, which she was not completely opposed to trying out.

She thought though that when the time came to have this new experience, she and her boyfriend would sit down and actually talk about it prior to moving forward with adding another person to their relationship.

However, things didn’t go the way she envisioned, and when she and her boyfriend had a lot to drink one evening, it just happened…with her boyfriend’s male roommate.

She was kissing her boyfriend when he invited his roommate to be part of everything, and now it’s become normal for them.

“It’s getting to the point where he kisses me when he gets home and tells me that I’m hot and he loves me,” she revealed about her boyfriend’s roommate.

“My bf says he has always wanted to be in a situation like this and loves to see me with his roommate but it is getting awkward for me because they’re both giving me a lot of attention when the only one I really love is my bf and I’d love to go back to focusing on just us.”

