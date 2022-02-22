The Largest Migraine Study Yet Has Identified Over One Hundred Genetic Risk Factors, Which Could Lead To The Development Of More Treatment Options

More than thirty-six million Americans experience migraines. According to the American Migraine Foundation, migraines are physically debilitating and impact individual’s quality of life.

“Many Americans have chronic migraines, meaning they endure disabling symptoms almost every day– robbing them of a full life as family members, employees, and productive members of society.”

Some also might not be aware that migraines are an inherited genetic condition. Nonetheless, a newly published research study has discovered over one hundred and twenty genetic regions linked to migraine risk.

Of these genetic regions, the researchers identified two specific regions which contain target genes of migraine drugs. The study also illuminated the debated genetic background of two main migraine subtypes.

This groundbreaking genetic study of migraines is the largest of its kind to date.

Conducted by migraine research groups from the United States, Australia, and Europe, the study encompassed genetic data from over eight hundred and seventy-three thousand participants. Of these participants, just over one hundred thousand suffered from migraines.

Prior research has proved that genetic factors play a prominent role in migraine risk. Still, it was unknown if the two most common types of migraines shared the same genetic background.

These two types are known as “migraine with aura” and “migraine without aura.” According to Healthline, migraines most commonly occur without auras– or the “visual disturbances experienced in conjunction with other migraine symptoms.”

These visual disturbances may include lights appearing as dots and starts, zig-zag lines, and even a blind spot before a migraine’s onset.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.