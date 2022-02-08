This TikToker And Her Boyfriend Went Viral After He Accidentally Gave Her A “Best Wife Ever” Christmas Gift

Figuring out what to get your partner for Christmas can be super stressful. Some people shop in-store, while many turn to online marketplaces like Amazon for the “perfect” gift.

This woman’s boyfriend thought he hit the nail on the head after purchasing “best nurse ever” plant pots.

Instead, both partners were equally shocked at what she unwrapped on Christmas morning.

Savannah, a twenty-three-year-old nurse from Texas, posted a TikTok of the whole exchange on her account @Savvi512. She captioned the video, “When gift exchange with your boyfriend goes very wrong…”

Savannah is seen sitting next to her boyfriend in comfy Christmas pajamas. The living room is filled with wrapping paper, and romance is in the air– until she actually unwrapped her boyfriend’s present.

“What?!” Savannah said after popping the lid off the gift box, “Are you proposing?”

Savannah’s “gift” was not her gift at all. Rather, the company that her boyfriend ordered from accidentally sent the wrong set of plant pots.

Instead of the set saying “best nurse ever,” Savannah’s set said, “best wife ever.” Awkward.

TikTok; pictured above Savannah opens her gift

