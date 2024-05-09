She Left Her Own Wedding After Her Husband Let His Brother Propose During The Reception

Last Saturday, this 29-year-old woman got married to her 27-year-old husband, Liam, and things were almost perfect.

Liam is extremely close to his older brother Ben, so she wasn’t surprised when Liam asked Ben to be his best man.

She actually likes the majority of her in-laws, but Ben has always irritated her. Ben likes to make jokes that are not funny at all, and he tries too much to be popular and cool.

Despite her dislike of Ben, she actually feels sorry for him. When the boys were little, Liam was diagnosed with autism (high-functioning), and so their parents spent a lot more energy and time on him.

Ben was brushed aside and neglected emotionally, which caused him to majorly act out in his teen years.

“He got into trouble, and this led to their parents swinging the pendulum in the opposite direction, lavishing attention on Ben,” she explained.

“Liam kept his head down and didn’t say anything. To this day, their parents are more likely to side with Ben than Liam.”

“Liam is a sweet guy, as I mentioned. Unfortunately, he is a bit of a people pleaser and doesn’t really understand social etiquette and cues very well. It has caused some problems, but I don’t regret knowing him or even marrying him.”

Four weeks back, she and Liam had dinner with Ben and their parents. She actually had a fun time, and they weren’t even talking about the wedding.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.