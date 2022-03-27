He Is Banning His Dad From Bringing His Mom To His Wedding

A 24-year-old man is engaged right now to his 25-year-old fiancée named Holly, and his wedding will be happening this upcoming summer.

He is the only child that his parents had, and growing up, he really believed his mom and dad were perfect for one another.

However, when he turned 14, he found out that his mom was doing things behind his dad’s back with one of their family friends.

It “broke” his dad to find this out, and then, his mom became “unrecognizable.”

“She was a great mom and always felt like she was affectionate with my dad,” he explained. “But she became cold right after everything came out.”

“My parents tried counseling but my dad couldn’t look at her. The divorce was horrible. My mom went after my dad so hard.”

His mom attempted to gain full custody of him while financially ruining his dad in the process. The entire time this was all happening, his mom stayed in her relationship with this family friend.

As all of this occurred, he made it clear to his mom that he wanted nothing to do with her if she continued seeing the man who previously was a friend of their family.

After that, he decided to live with his dad and no longer speak to his mom since she refused to stop seeing the guy she left his dad for.

