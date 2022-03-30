He Just Learned That His Girlfriend Has $200k In Student Loans, And He’s Freaking Out Since He Thinks He’s Going To Have To Pay For It

Pretty soon, a 22-year-old man is going to be graduating from college without any debt at all, which is quite impressive.

He already has a job lined up, and he will be living in a part of the country where it’s pretty expensive to be.

He does have a girlfriend, who will also be graduating with him, and he already spoke to her about living together when they leave college.

Well, today he just learned something about his girlfriend that has left him completely shocked.

“Today, I found out that her student loans total almost 200K and I (internally) freaked out,” he explained.

“She says her dad wants to pay for as much of her debt as he can but the amount is indeterminate. She doesn’t have a job lined up and she is not in a field where she will be making a lot of money (Maybe 40-50k to start).”

“I’m afraid that I’m going to be responsible for paying her debt when she can’t afford it.”

His girlfriend isn’t that motivated to secure a full-time job after graduation, and she wants to spend the rest of this year traveling.

Before he decided on the college he currently attends, he invested a lot of time into making sure that he would be able to go somewhere that would allow him to graduate without any debt at all.

