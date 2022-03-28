Her Boyfriend Read Her Secret Diary And Now He’s Mad About Things She Wrote Regarding Her Ex

A 26-year-old woman has been in a relationship with her 32-year-old boyfriend for 2 months now, and after only a month of dating her boyfriend, they moved to be exclusive.

Although she and her boyfriend haven’t been together for that long, she feels extremely close to him since they spend 3 or 4 days a week with one another.

A couple of weeks into seeing her boyfriend, she learned that he was interacting with other women on a dating app, and when she confronted him, he agreed to be exclusive.

That’s really the only bump that they have had in the road so far, and she really does think she has so much in common with her boyfriend.

Since becoming exclusive, she feels that being with her boyfriend has been nothing but “amazing.”

“But tonight something happened that makes me question our relationship entirely,” she explained.

“My boyfriend and I had a wonderful weekend together and this evening we decided to stay in and I cooked him dinner.”

“After dinner, I went to take a bath and he was finishing up some work. About 15 minutes into my bath, he came into the bathroom and tells me he needs to go home because he has some things he needs to get done.”

She thought this was really odd, and she had no clue why her boyfriend was leaving so early, especially since he frequently sleeps over.

