Her Fiancé Passed Away, But She Doesn’t Want To Give Her Engagement Ring Back To His Family Even Though It’s An Heirloom

A 31-year-old woman was with her 37-year-old fiancé named Jake for 6 years. Sadly, Jake passed away recently without any warning, and she’s crushed to have lost him.

Instead of getting to plan a wedding with Jake, she was left planning his funeral, and she did it all alone.

She also completely paid for Jake’s funeral without the help of his family members.

The day arrived when it was time for her to lay Jake to rest, and literally at his funeral, his brother Jim confronted her about her engagement ring.

Her ring is quite special to Jake’s family, and Jim expected that she would give it back to their family in light of Jake’s passing.

“For context, the engagement ring with which Jake proposed is an ancient family heirloom,” she explained.

“It’s a gorgeous ring but what makes it priceless is the story behind it. Jake got the ring from his grandma a month after we started dating, he claimed he knew back then he would marry me someday and wanted to get his grandma’s blessings on the ring.”

“When he proposed his grandma already passed away so having the blessings put on the ring made it extra special for the both of us.”

She couldn’t believe that Jim was asking about her engagement ring at Jake’s funeral, and he really did want it back.

