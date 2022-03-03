Her Friend Is Accusing Her Of Stealing Her Life After She Landed A New Job

A 24-year-old woman met her friend Amy back when they were in college with one another. They also happened to be studying for the same major, and they went on to live together for a bit until she picked out a nicer apartment she could live in alone.

Although she moved out of the place she shared with Amy, she still maintained a close friendship with Amy after that.

Several weeks back, she and Amy got together to have brunch, and as they were eating they chatted about their job search.

“Well, Amy was talking about this interview for a position at a company that had a few spots open that fit our degree/what we wanted to do,” she explained.

“She suggested that it would be great if we both applied and would be awesome to work together and I agreed.”

After brunch, she went home and applied for that same job Amy mentioned to her, and she quickly landed an interview.

She immediately sent a text to Amy to fill her in on her upcoming interview, and all Amy did was text back the thumbs-up style emoji.

The day of her interview arrived, and she knocked it out of the park. The company adored her and her resume, and when her interview was finished, she made her way down to the coffee shop the company owns.

While she was in the coffee shop, she actually met a man who has a career close to the one she wants to have, and she is hopeful that they can go out on a date soon.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.