Her Mom Isn’t Going Wedding Dress Shopping With Her Since She Can’t Miss The Yoga Class She’s Been Going To For 20 Years

A 29-year-old woman recently got engaged to her 32-year-old fiancé and their wedding will be happening later on in 2022.

She’s thrilled to be getting married, and she already has worked with her fiancé to get the majority of their planning out of the way.

The only thing she has left on her list is picking out her wedding dress, but unfortunately, most of the boutiques she has contacted are completely booked up through next year. So, she asked to be put on all their waitlists.

Since so many brides had to push off their weddings throughout the last 2 years, that’s why it’s nearly impossible to get an appointment for this year anywhere.

One week ago, she was surprised to get a call from a boutique she spoke to, and this boutique, in particular, had a very last-minute cancelation. They offered the appointment to her.

The problem with the appointment was that it happened to be ridiculously early, as this boutique created more hours to help more brides.

As soon as she got this call, she immediately called up her mom to ask her to come wedding dress shopping with her.

“This is an event that I would really like to share with her, and she has always told me that she’d like to be there,” she explained.

“Unfortunately, as she reminded me, the appointment coincides with her weekly yoga class which she has been attending for 20 years.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.