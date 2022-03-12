Her Parents Accused Her Fiancé Of Being A “Cradle Robber” So She Uninvited Them From Her Wedding

A 23-year-old woman is currently engaged to her fiancé Jake, and he’s 4 years older than she is. Jake proposed to her right after she graduated from college, and then they moved in together.

She originally met Jake in college, and they did have a class in common despite the fact that they were different years.

Other than that class together, she didn’t see much of Jake throughout college. After he graduated, she ended up going to a bar that he was at too, and he bought her some drinks.

After that, they really did hit it off, and now their wedding is in just 3 months. One major plus is that her mom and dad have been fans of Jake all along.

Her parents really think that Jake is a wonderful guy, and they never had a bad thing to say about him until a few weeks ago when her mom showed Jake her high school yearbook.

Her mom had good intentions; she just wanted to show Jake and she was curious to see Jake’s high school yearbook too.

Well, Jake got out his yearbook to show her mom, and then things got weird.

“My mom saw it and got quiet, then asked Jake if he had an older brother,” she explained. “Jake doesn’t have any siblings, which she knows, so I was confused why she asked.”

“Then she pointed out the year on his yearbook and said, “that’s 4 years before [my name] graduated.” She was quiet for a few more seconds, then asked Jake if he graduated early, which made us both even more confused.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.