He Asked His Mom To Walk Him Down The Aisle At His Wedding, But He Rescinded The Invitation After She Said His Stepdad Could Also Walk With Them

If you are married and had a traditional wedding, did you ever have relatives step on your toes and try to do things their way during the planning stages?

One man recently asked his mom to walk him down the aisle at his wedding but rescinded his invitation after she told his stepdad he could walk with them.

He and his fiancée are planning their wedding and thought it would be sweet if their parents walked them down the aisle. That would mean his mom would walk him down the aisle, and his fiancée’s two moms would walk with her.

He only asked his mom to walk him because his dad died 11 years ago. Although his mom remarried and he has a stepdad, they were never very close, so he wanted to save the honor for only his mom.

Unfortunately, while his mom was thrilled by the idea of walking her son down the aisle, she misconstrued his invitation and told his stepdad he could walk with them.

“He was excited about the prospect as well and called me up [to tell] me he was glad I was finally letting him step into the role of a father figure because he always wanted kids, and he was proud to have a son,” he said.

“I had no idea where this came [from], so I asked what he meant, and he said the fact that I wanted [him and] my mom to walk me down the aisle meant I was embracing him as a parent. I told him I had not asked for both of them.”

When he tried to explain that he only wanted his mom to walk him down the aisle, his stepdad dismissed him, so he knew he’d have to take this issue up with his mom.

After confronting her, his mom told him she didn’t think it’d be a big deal to ask his stepdad to join because he was a good man and would be in his life for years to come and eventually would become his children’s grandfather.

