His Fiancée Is So Weird And Cheap When It Comes To Money That He’s Thinking Of Calling Off Their Wedding

A 27-year-old man is currently engaged to his 32-year-old fiancée, and they have been with one another for 7 years.

He popped the question to her not that long ago, and they have their wedding date set for the spring of 2023.

Throughout the 7 years that he has been with his fiancée, he has always known that she’s been weird and cheap when it comes to money.

Unfortunately, his fiancée is only becoming worse, and she gets pretty intense when she feels that she is owed something.

“We both work, I work full-time, her part-time,” he explained. “I pay our mortgage and power, she pays for the internet and we split groceries.”

“I also pay for all our dates, every time we go out, if we want to go on vacation it’s all out of my pocket. I don’t really have a problem with that, whatever, but I noticed she’s super petty about money.”

For instance, he’s had to borrow just $7.50 from her, yet only had $7 to pay her back. Although it was just two quarters, she incessantly was on him about making sure she got the extra $0.50 returned to her.

Another time, he drove his fiancée to a doctor’s appointment and her bridge pass was expired. He didn’t have $2 to pay the required toll, yet she insisted that he paid her those $2 back.

A third example is when he and his fiancée were renovating the condo that they own. Throughout the process, his fiancée kept an itemized list of all the things she paid for and what he then owed her.

