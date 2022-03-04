His Fiancée Thinks That He’s Selfish For Only Wanting To Wear A Pricey Wedding Ring

A 22-year-old man popped the question to his fiancée, and they’re getting married over the summer.

He and his fiancée are both in college right now, but he still manages to work a minimum of 2 jobs, and he’s done that since he was just 14.

When he’s on summer break or other college breaks, he works 60-80 hours every single week, and he loves being able to make a lot of money doing that.

Something that is very important to him is being able to afford to buy the special people in his life “nice things.”

He’s worked so hard over the years that he’s going to graduate from a private college with only $4,000 in loans.

In contrast, his fiancée got her first job during her third year of college, and her family has a lot of money so she doesn’t need to work that hard.

“She’s wonderful, and caring, and intentional, but completely aloof when it comes to money,” he explained.

“Her parents cover much of her school, and the entirety of last year when she couldn’t find money, but she still has large amounts of student loans.”

“To most people this wouldn’t be a huge issue, and its certainly not a deal breaker, but its stressful to me.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.