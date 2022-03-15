His Girlfriend’s Dad Is Worth At Least $300 Million Dollars, And It’s Causing Problems In Their Relationship

A man has dated his girlfriend for basically 2 years at this point, and they both are 30-years-old. He really is in love with her, and she’s in love with him.

He knows that his girlfriend is hoping that he will propose to her sometime soon, and he actually already bought her an engagement ring.

He truly believes that his girlfriend “is the one” and he’s currently just holding onto the engagement ring until he finds the best time to ask her for her hand in marriage.

While they both have excellent jobs and make about $300,000 combined, there’s one big issue for them when it comes to money.

It’s not really their money though that’s bothering him; it’s that his girlfriend’s dad is worth $300 million dollars on the low end.

“…We come from 2 very different backgrounds,” he explained. “I’ve had to work very hard for everything I have and whilst my family is educated, I expect 0 inheritance.”

“She comes from a very rich family. Recently, her dad bought her a place to live for about $2m. It is where we live right now.”

It really doesn’t sit right with him that they’re living in a home that his girlfriend’s dad purchased and that his girlfriend’s dad gives her so much financial help.

If his girlfriend didn’t come from such wealth, he thinks it would help them create a partnership in life that ends up being “more equal.”

