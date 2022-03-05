His Wife Wants Him To Do Something That Might Not Be Legal In Order To Help Out Her Friend

A man is married to his wife, and his wife has a best friend named Vanessa. Well, Vanessa and her husband James were just “convicted of serious fraud” this week, and they are set to both be sentenced in several more weeks.

Potentially, Vanessa and James will lose basically everything they own that they bought with money that’s not legal, and this means they will lose their cars and also some art they purchased.

“Vanessa also has a lot of expensive clothes,” he explained. “She claims to have shopped “all over the world” and their house has whole rooms full of her shoes and dresses.”

“While they’ve both accepted that their previous lifestyle is over and that they’re both facing a long time in prison, Vanessa doesn’t want to let go of her wardrobe.”

Anyway, he has a construction van and his wife wants to know if Vanessa can use it to transport her clothing somewhere she can secretly keep it.

Vanessa and James are positive that their own cars can be traced by the authorities, whereas they don’t think his van will be traced.

Also, Vanessa believes that the authorities won’t be able to figure out where she plans on stashing all of her clothes.

“She wants to keep them for when she gets out of prison,” he said. “I told my wife that I would not be taking part in something that could potentially get us both arrested.”

“She responded that the clothes aren’t being monitored and the risk of the police coming after us is tiny.”

