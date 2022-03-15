She Asked Her Brother’s Ex To Be One Of Her Bridesmaids And Her Brother Is Fuming

A 28-year-old woman is currently engaged, and she’s in the middle of planning her wedding. She decided to invite her brother’s ex, Sarah, to be one of her bridesmaids, and her brother is left fuming.

Sarah is the same age as her, and Sarah began dating her brother when she was 19-years-old. At first, Sarah and her brother were attached at the hip, and they even wore matching outfits.

“Sarah and I both like each other but there was always turmoil between us because she never worked and had my brother pay for everything,” she explained.

“I found that to be an ugly feature of hers but it didn’t put a damper on who she was as a person. We ended up living together when I was going through hard times at the age of twenty. She always wanted things to be nice, cleaned the place up a lot, and decorated the apartment to be warm and lively.”

In contrast, she was a mess and let their house reflect that, which always annoyed Sarah. So, that explains the “turmoil” between them, but they always got along well regardless.

Anyway, Sarah and her brother went on to have a daughter together 8 years ago, and they split up when their daughter turned 3.

Her brother went on to meet someone else and also got engaged not that long ago. Her brother still is connected to Sarah through their daughter, and the relationship that her brother has with Sarah is completely toxic.

Additionally, her brother owes Sarah a crazy amount of money in child support and only gets to see his daughter on the weekends.

Her brother drives 3 hours each way to get to his daughter, leaving the majority of his weekends not so free to enjoy the time he has with his child.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.