She Asked Her Sister To Be One Of Her Bridesmaids, But Now She Doesn’t Want Her Walking Down The Aisle Because She’s Afraid She’ll Have A Panic Attack

A woman is getting married in just one month, and she isn’t having the best time in the planning process.

She’s constantly felt the pressure to appease everyone else with her wedding, even though she’s footing the bill for the whole thing, and she’s just incredibly lonely and anxious while pulling her wedding together.

This feeling of putting everyone else before herself isn’t new or exclusive to her wedding planning process; it’s something she thinks she has done throughout her entire life.

As a child, she was forced pretty quickly to be more like an adult, and much of that was due to the fact that her mom treated her more like her own personal therapist than her child.

She had to emotionally hold her mom up, and now she’s the emotional rock for her partner as well as her friends.

Also, her 18-year-old sister is living with her right now, since the problems in their family are so severe.

“She was in a terrible situation and I wanted to be there for her, but if I’m being honest my original intention was to put serious space between me and my family,” she explained.

“I really wanted some time to breathe, but her safety was my first concern. I don’t regret that decision, just wish neither of us were put in the situation we were put in.”

Prior to her sister moving in with her, she made it clear that she was only going to be her sister’s roommate; not her surrogate mom.

