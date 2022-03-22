She Just Saw A Picture Of Her Ex With His New Girl, And She Can’t Help But Feel Sad Yet Happy At The Same Time

A 20-year-old woman broke up her with 21-year-old boyfriend years ago now, and recently, she saw a picture of him with his new girl.

Back when she was with her boyfriend, they were high school sweethearts. They only broke up because she moved out of their area to attend college, which contributed to the end of their relationship.

Since the end of her relationship with her ex, she’s seen a few guys on occasion, but she’s largely remained single so that she could work on herself.

Her focus on herself has really paid off; she graduated from college and is working on her master’s right now.

Anyway, circling back to her ex and the photo of him with his new girl, it really made her feel happy yet sad at the same time.

“When I saw the pic I was taken aback by how much he’s changed,” she explained. “His new GF is absolutely beautiful and they look great together, I’m really happy for him.”

“Overall he looks like he’s doing well in life (had a stalk) and it’s like seeing an old friend achieve all the goals they set.”

“But for some reason, I feel sad. I don’t have any romantic feelings for this ex (we haven’t seen each other IRL in over 3 years).”

She couldn’t help but notice that her ex’s loved ones left comments on the photo of him with his new girl, and way back when she was quite close with his family.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.