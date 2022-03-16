She Doesn’t Want To Go To Her Stepdaughter’s Wedding Because She Isn’t Ok With Being Put At The Same Table As Her Husband’s Ex-Wife

A 50-year-old woman married her 64-year-old husband 2 decades ago, and when she did tie the knot herself, she already knew that her husband and his 8-year-old daughter Emma were a package deal.

Emma was from her husband’s first marriage, and after she married her husband, she moved into his house and began treating Emma like she was no different than a child of her own.

Emma never went to her mom’s house, as her husband had full custody and Emma’s mom was struggling with her mental health.

As the years went on and Emma celebrated her 20th birthday, her husband’s ex surprisingly reached out to say that she was “better” now and able to regain a relationship with Emma.

“Once my husband trusted his ex-wife enough he asked Emma if she felt comfortable having her mother in her life again and long story short Emma decided to rebuild her relationship with her mother,” she explained.

“Me and my husband believed she was old enough to make her own decisions so we were okay with it.”

“But after Emma rebuilt her relationship with her mother I noticed she was treating me more as a step-mother.”

Emma had always referred to her as “mom” growing up, but she suddenly switched to calling her by her first name, which is Monica.

Then, Emma began putting space between them and she felt upset. She really did think that Emma was just like her own daughter, and so it felt bad to have Emma pull back and treat her differently.

