She Forced Her Husband’s Dog To Live Outside Because The Dog Is Just Too Much To Deal With

A woman is married to her husband, and he has had a dog 6 years prior to them tying the knot. She never liked her husband’s dog, but she always just tried to put up with him.

Now, don’t get her wrong, she really adores dogs, but her husband’s dog is just too much to really deal with.

“He’s a large dog that’s incredibly hyperactive,” she explained. “I mean he’s straight up like a wild animal.”

“He’s constantly jumping on people, in your face, and just will not sit still. He’s knocked me over 3 times. He’s not destructive thought so at least there’s that.”

She and her husband attempted to take the dog on walks in an effort to calm him down, but that didn’t work.

They also got a place with an enormous backyard for the dog to enjoy, but that still isn’t enough to tire him out.

Although her husband’s dog endless runs in the backyard, he then comes back into the house and goes nuts.

She did try putting him in a room by himself to see if that would help, but he just howled to come out of there.

Another thing that made her crazy about the dog is the amount of hair that would end up all over the house.

