She Threw Away A Ouija Board That Kept Showing Up On Her Bedroom Floor Until She Burned It

kinomaster - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Everyone’s heard the warning not to mess with the paranormal, but a teen named Alex learned that lesson the hard way. TikToker Hunter (@dukeofalabama) is sharing a spooky story from Alex in Huntsville, Alabama.

She was a teenager in the 1980s. Her dad was in the military, so he was often out of town, and her mom was a nurse who worked the night shift.

The summer before her junior year, they went to visit family in Atlanta, Georgia. When they stopped at a store, she saw a Ouija board and wanted to get it.

Her parents told her it wasn’t real and made fun of her for getting it. Two weekends after their trip to Atlanta, Alex invited three friends over to her house to play with the ouija board while her parents were gone.

Everyone was excited to ask questions. The planchet moved every time they asked something. Alex thought one of the girls was moving the planchet the entire time until they asked a very specific question.

It spelled out her father’s name and then the letters “D” and “I.” Alex immediately got mad and yelled at her friends for messing with her. But her friends claimed they weren’t moving or touching anything.

Alex didn’t believe them and demanded that they leave. Right then, the planchet started moving all over the place on its own. The girls screamed and ran out of the room. Alex’s next-door neighbor came over to check on them because he had heard the girls screaming.

They told him they were just watching a scary movie. That night, they did not go back up to Alex’s room. They stayed awake downstairs. As soon as dawn arrived, Alex went up to her room, put the Ouija board back in the box, and shoved it in her closet.

Two and a half months later, in October, she was home alone. When she walked up to her room, she saw the Ouija board sitting in the middle of the floor.

Then, she heard bloodcurdling screams that sounded like hers and her friends. She locked herself in the bathroom and stayed there all night.

The next morning, her mom told her to throw the Ouija board away. Alex tried several times, but it kept reappearing on her bedroom floor. Finally, she took it outside and burned it.

A week later, her father passed away in a car accident. She held onto the guilt for years until her father came to her in a dream one night and told her that it would’ve happened anyway.

It wasn’t her fault, and there was nothing she could’ve done to stop it. To this day, Alex hasn’t touched another Ouija board, and she is now a devout Catholic.

