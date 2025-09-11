She Slept Through A Break-In And Police Coming Into Her House

A long time ago, when TikToker Chloe (@ihatelyingcheaters) and her family moved into their new house in Texas, she slept through a break-in and a whole team of cops coming into the house. Later, it came to light that the culprit was a stalker.

Since they had just moved in, they didn’t have much furniture, and her bedroom wasn’t set up yet, so she was sleeping on the couch.

Apparently, while she was sleeping, some people broke into the house and tried to rob them. There was an alarm system, and the burglars had activated it. Of course, there wasn’t much to steal.

The alarms woke her dad up, so he grabbed his gun to scare the burglars off and searched every room in the house to make sure the family was okay.

He didn’t see any intruders in the house. The alarm system had notified the police, so they showed up to investigate the situation.

Meanwhile, Chloe was fast asleep on the couch the whole time. The police never ended up finding anyone in the house. They told her parents that the alarm system could’ve been triggered by the wind or the garage door not being shut all the way.

They thought it might’ve been a false alarm, but Chloe’s parents weren’t so sure about that.

A few weeks later, they started receiving mail. Inappropriate notes and packages kept getting sent to their house. At first, they thought it was a joke from one of her parents’ friends, but when it continued happening, they grew concerned about it. They went to the police again, but they were unhelpful.

The mail finally stopped for a while. But when Chloe and her siblings would play outside, they began seeing the same car pass by the house multiple times a day.

One day, Chloe and her sisters were walking to a friend’s house when the car showed up again. It sped up, trying to catch up to them. They got a bad feeling, so they ran down the road.

Then, two men got out of the car and started chasing them. They ran to the friend’s house, told them what was happening, and locked the doors. The men were wandering outside, searching for Chloe and her sisters. They called the police, and they arrested the men.

Chloe’s family found out that the men were the same people who broke into their house and sent them weird mail. They were trying to kidnap the girls and traffic them. Nothing else happened after that, and Chloe and her family continued living in the neighborhood for six years.