She’s Asking A Stranger To Be In The Room With Her When She Delivers Her Baby Instead Of Her Husband

Is getting married the ultimate life goal? To some people, the answer is yes. However, before your special day arrives, it is essential to have in-depth conversations on what goals you both want to achieve one day in the future after marriage.

One of the most important topics to discuss is children. If one person in the relationship does not want children, you may want to reevaluate before things get too serious.

When the day finally arrives and the pink lines appear in full bloom, there can be mixed emotions for the mother and father. Fear of responsibility is one of the top concerning points. In addition, many in this situation experience intrusive thoughts that make them feel like they are unfit to raise a human being.

Men and women often react differently in this situation. However, when you hear the news for the very first time, especially with your husband, it is supposed to be exciting!

But, what do you do if your partner does not accept the child if this is not the case?

Unfortunately, there is no easy answer to this question.

Three months ago, a woman found out she was pregnant, and her husband was less than thrilled.

While he does not want her to terminate, he has become very distant since finding out that they are expecting.

Her husband works a lot, and with the awkward distance between them, she has reached out to a friend online who has been very supportive throughout this process. The only downfall is that she lives in another country.

