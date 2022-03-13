She’s In An Open Relationship, But Her Fiancé Is Upset That She’s Interested In A New Guy

Times are forever changing, especially when it comes to relationships. Lately, monogamy is often looked at as a “thing of the past.”

Society has taught us to find that one person and reach the ultimate achievement, marriage.

However, most of us have a hard time wrapping our heads around the idea of staying with one person for the rest of our lives.

Open relationships have become quite popular nowadays; but, where do the boundaries begin, and the lines end when it comes to having multiple partners?

According to this young woman, not a marriage.

“My bf who’s now my fiancé and I have an open relationship where I get to pick and choose my partners but he doesn’t sleep around with anyone else, as far as I know, he never cheated on me and expressed that he doesn’t want to,” she explained.

Clearly, she sets the boundaries for this relationship. But unfortunately, her fiancé has no choice but to solely stick by her side because she is jealous and prefers the arrangement to stay how it is.

She recently met a man in his 50s, divorced, and has children. She is super attracted to him and hasn’t done anything with him yet. I mean, they haven’t even kissed.

While this relationship to her seems pretty normal, her boyfriend is jealous and wants her to cut it off. In addition, she claims her boyfriend is physically intimidated by him.

