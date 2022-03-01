Someone Created Fake Intimate Photos Of Her And Shared Them Online: Now She’s Trying To Change How Social Media Companies Handle This

One woman named Jaime recently found an Instagram account using her name and photos, and the bio included a website that promised “naughty content.”

The account even posted intimate videos of a woman, pretending that it was Jaime.

She quickly fell into a traumatizing online situation, and Jaime says that the social media company where this content was posted was less than helpful as she tried to solve the humiliating issue.

The fake account had followed men who know Jamie in real life, including her father. She shared that talking to him about the fake account was “just as humiliating as you can imagine.”

What motivated this internet bully to create such an inappropriate account and site? Jaime believes that it was someone who resents her work in the women’s advocacy field.

She stated, “As a women’s safety campaigner and one of the founders of Reclaim These Streets; this was done to intimidate, embarrass and silence me.”

Besides the inherent violation she felt when a fake account used her photos and made contact with her loved ones, she could not get the fake account taken down immediately.

“Instagram’s policy has never been to take down abusive or fraudulent accounts first and then investigate,” She told readers on her change.org petition.

