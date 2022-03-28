The Guy That She’s Been Dating Keeps Saying He’s In Love With Her Before Ghosting Her

A 29-year-old woman has been dating a guy for close to an entire year now, and up until a couple of weeks ago, their relationship was great.

This guy was quite steady, dependable, and generous. She really liked getting to spend her time with him, and she knew he felt the same way.

Well, just several weeks ago, things got pretty weird.

“A few weeks ago he told me he is in love with me,” she explained. “Then ghosted me. Literally poof, gone.”

“Didn’t answer calls or texts, which made me increasingly worried as it was so out of character that I considered calling the police to do a welfare check after 3 days of silence.”

“He finally resurfaced and told me again that he loves me and reassured me he won’t disappear again.”

But, just 6 days after that, he ghosted her for a second time. The guy never offered up a reason for ghosting her yet again.

2 days ago, she decided to try to get a hold of this guy since her dad suffered a stroke and is currently in the ICU.

Sadly, her dad won’t live much longer, and she wanted some comfort or support from her boyfriend.

