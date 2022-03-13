This Guy Told His Best Friend That He Isn’t Getting Him A Wedding Gift To Pay Him Back For Never Being Thoughtful Over The Years

A 28-year-old man has a best friend a decade older than him who is set to tie the knot this upcoming summer.

He’s been best friends with this guy since they both were in college together, and so they’ve been friends for years now.

The thing about his friend is that this guy is pretty selfish and has never once gone out of his way to get him a present.

“For all the years I’ve known him, he’s never given me a gift, for my birthday or Christmas or any other event,” he explained.

“The only exception is when he was my secret Santa during one Christmas. On the other hand, I always have gotten him something.”

“In college, money was tighter, so I would do something smaller like pay for his dinner for the night.”

He really is not “materialistic” and he thinks that it’s the thought that counts. If his best friend had gone out of his way to get him anything at all, even a tiny something, that would have made him thrilled.

However, his best friend has simply never done anything like that, and he has been feeling upset about this for years.

His best friend has no problem buying presents for literally everyone else in his life, so he’s really unsure of what’s going on here.

