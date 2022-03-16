This Teen Agreed To Go On A Date With A Guy She Met At Work, But Now She’s Not Sure How To Back Out Without Making Things Weird

A 17-year-old girl met a guy a year older than her at work. She just started working as a lifeguard at her school, and it’s the job of her dreams.

She loves being paid to hang out in the chair for several hours and keep an eye on everyone in the water.

The icing on the cake for her is that her job only requires that she be in the chair for half of the hours that she works, and the other half is spent on a “break.”

“So while I was on break I started talking to one of my co-workers and he seemed really nice,” she explained.

“As talking to him was pretty easy I just hung out with him for all of my breaks until my shift ended and I went home. At this point didn’t really think anything of it, just that work was fun.”

“When I get home, he texts me though, asking if I wanted to watch Get Out with him as I’d mentioned I really wanted to see it. I got kind of excited that he might be asking me out so I said yes and we started texting.”

She thought everything seemed alright, but one day later, she spoke to him on the phone for just over 1 hour.

As she chatted with him, it dawned on her that they really just were not connecting and that they don’t have anything in “common” at all.

So although this guy seems completely nice, she just wants to find a way to back out of going on this date with him because she’s no longer interested.

