A Guy Asked Her Out On A Date To A Fancy Restaurant And Then He Rudely Made It Clear She Was Paying For Herself That Night

It’s pretty much an unspoken rule that if someone asks you out on a date, it’s on them to pay for it, right?

Well, one young woman was recently asked out on a first date with a guy, but he quickly made it clear in the rudest way possible that she was paying for herself that night.

Initially, she met this guy through one of her friends, and she only saw him once in person before he asked her to go out with him.

Judging him by that one time she met him, she got the impression that he was a “nice” guy, and so she agreed to go on a first date, thinking she would have a great time.

Little did she know, this guy really wasn’t that nice at all, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

As soon as this guy asked her out, he said he wanted to take her to this fancy restaurant, and she did say yes to going there.

She knew this place was within her budget, so if she had to pay her own way, she was completely prepared.

The night of her date arrived, and she got to the restaurant to meet this guy. They were seated, and then their waitress came over to take their order.

“….He wanted something chicken and I said I’d like the salmon,” she explained. “He looked at me and was like, “Whoa hold on there ‘gold diggie’ I just want to clarify that you’re paying for yourself ok.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.