Her Husband Spends Half His Time Living With Another Woman And She’s Curious If This Is A Red Flag

A 34-year-old woman is married to her husband, who is 37, and they have a few children together.

Although they’re married and they have been for the last 5 years, they only live with each other part-time.

When her husband is not at the house that they share together, he actually lives with another woman.

Her husband owns a company with two locations, and so he needs to spend half of his time out of their town at this second location.

She can never go with him though since she needs to stay home and look after their children, and she also can’t just pull the kids out of school to visit.

“His younger brother lives in the same town as this other location, with a female roommate/his best friend,” she explained.

“Previously my husband has been staying in hotels. But his brother got deployed. Since he’s still paying rent there anyway and his roommate doesn’t like being alone all the time, his brother offered his place up to my husband until he comes back. So now half the time my husband is living with another woman.”

She does like that this living situation saves them money since her husband was paying to stay in local hotels before moving into his brother’s place.

The thing about her husband’s female roommate is that she knows they’re more than just roommates; they are basically friends at this point too.

